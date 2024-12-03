StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,637 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.61% of StepStone Group worth $227,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STEP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,578.30. This trade represents a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $204,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,320.71. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

