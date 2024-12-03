Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris Sells 12,899 Shares of Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $956,073.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,259.60. This represents a 16.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.40 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

