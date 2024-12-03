Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 233.3% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,495,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,337,000 after purchasing an additional 165,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

