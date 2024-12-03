Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Position Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

