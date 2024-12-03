The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 80.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 171.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer stock opened at $314.92 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.76.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

