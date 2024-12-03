The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:EEA opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 696,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

