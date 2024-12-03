The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,240,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 71,986 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mosaic by 131.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 44.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,318.7% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 332,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

