The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 854.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 286,281 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,113,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,981,000 after purchasing an additional 59,772 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,586 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 258,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

