The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.79 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Graco were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Graco by 187.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,094.26. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $575,572.20. The trade was a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,818 shares of company stock worth $2,026,230 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $94.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

