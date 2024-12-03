The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Watts Water Technologies worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,233,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,738,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 520,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $214.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average is $197.68. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $221.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $554,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,133.04. This represents a 18.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $331,318.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,463.60. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,974 shares of company stock worth $6,924,594. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

