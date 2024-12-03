The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,692 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 114.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 232,794 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CCL

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.