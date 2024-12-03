The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 28,000 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $2,125,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,553,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,866,984.34. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $38,570.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 974.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

