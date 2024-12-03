Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 17,529 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 71.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after buying an additional 1,376,713 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,072,000 after purchasing an additional 429,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 150.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 359,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

