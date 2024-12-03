Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,487 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.