Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

