Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Avantor by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

