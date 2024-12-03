Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Kenvue by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of KVUE opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

