Townsquare Capital LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 65.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $122.61 and a one year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

