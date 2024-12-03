Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $340.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $12,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,530,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,192,483.70. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 884,395 shares of company stock valued at $243,101,629 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

