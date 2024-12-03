Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.64.

TT opened at $414.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

