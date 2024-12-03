VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.