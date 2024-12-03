West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Position Lessened by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 128.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 138,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $72.56 and a one year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

