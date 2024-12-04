14,293 Shares in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Simplify MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTBA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,541,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,655,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,942.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 279,270 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 258,765 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,356,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.