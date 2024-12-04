6,809 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pentair by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 996,325 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after acquiring an additional 710,703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 207,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNR opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

