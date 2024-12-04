Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $68,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,451.94. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,199. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

