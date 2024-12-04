Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -549.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,964,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,864,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,855,000 after acquiring an additional 239,919 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,119,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 233,789 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $3,411,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,085,000 after acquiring an additional 201,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

