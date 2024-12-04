Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 37,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.