Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $236.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.34. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

