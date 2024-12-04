Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.19 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.