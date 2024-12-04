Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 183.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after buying an additional 179,943 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,911,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 89.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $235.35 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.09.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. This represents a 51.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

