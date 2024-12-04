Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 222,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,734,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

