Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Maplebear alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CART. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Maplebear by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($20.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $102,895.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,922.75. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 29,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,405,021.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,411,240.18. This trade represents a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,405. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.