Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -471.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $72.30.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,504 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $606,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 656,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,824,986.88. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,140,753.50. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337,321 shares of company stock worth $45,067,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,916,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,230 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after buying an additional 115,271 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 873.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after buying an additional 2,961,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after acquiring an additional 705,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

