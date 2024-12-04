Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,970. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

