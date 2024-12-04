BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 11,497 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wix.com by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 311.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 65,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wix.com by 45.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $225.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

