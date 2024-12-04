BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 2,969 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

