BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of Toro worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Toro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at $1,139,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Toro by 14.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

