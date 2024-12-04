BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 53,092 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.58% of Triumph Group worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 140.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 603,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 958,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.52. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $19.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

