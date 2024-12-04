BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 815,226 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,226 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.02. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

