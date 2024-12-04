BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 99,198 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 282.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,198 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Appian were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 41.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 143,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $308,921.48. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 20,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $624,636.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,988,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,728,444.95. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 121,107 shares of company stock worth $3,871,494. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

