BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

