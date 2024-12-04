BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.71. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

