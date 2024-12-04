BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.59 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 147.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,121 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

