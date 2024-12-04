BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 144.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,539 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.24% of Adient worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adient by 583.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Adient by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 51.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 23.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Adient Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.15. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Adient



Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

