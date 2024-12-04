BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $327.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.02. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

