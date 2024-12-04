BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,411,000 after buying an additional 95,499 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,035,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 21.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

