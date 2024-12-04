BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of EnerSys worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in EnerSys by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

