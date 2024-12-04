BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $4.47 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

