BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $4.49 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYCFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.43% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $98.43.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

