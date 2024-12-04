BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $4.49 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.43% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $98.43.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.