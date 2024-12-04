BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $689,721.45. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $684,860.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,500.85. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,855. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.